Zahid directs agencies to go big on TVET programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has directed the relevant agencies to implement high-impact Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes on a big scale.

The UMNO president, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this was aimed at intensifying skills education as a driver of change to boost the availability of highly skilled human capital at various strata of society.

“As the chairman of the TVET Coordination Committee, I have directed the agencies involved to implement these TVET programmes on a big scale, focusing on target groups from the rural areas.

“I would like to ask Wanita, Youth and Puteri heads to help identify those who can be entered for the TVET programmes and we have programmes specially tailored for their interest. I hope this matter can be implemented within a month from now,” he said in his adjournment speech at the 2022 UMNO General Assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

According to him, the TVET Community initiative involves the Junior TVET Programme, High-Level TVET Programme, Technopreneur TVET Programme, Tahfiz TVET Programme, Upskilling and Reskilling TVET Programme and Digitalisation TVET Programme.

Ahmad Zahid said these programmes were part of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s efforts to strengthen TVET, meet market demands and promote the growth of a skilled, competitive and high-income community.

“These TVET Community programmes will consist of community-oriented upskilling programmes encompassing the full demographics of society,” he added. - Bernama