Zahid: Don’t entertain statements contrary to official stance of unity govt

SEREMBAN: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged all the party’s leaders not to entertain any statement by any individual that is contrary to the official stance of the parties that make up the Unity Government.

He said that if Umno leaders easily reacted to any negative statement, it would portray it as a big problem even though it was not the party’s stance.

“I have told them that there should be no reaction or reply (to the negative statement) from our side because if an issue is raised and we react, it looks as if it is a big problem, when in fact it is not.

“This is because it is not a policy or stance, let alone a decision of the leadership of any party (in the government), our position is (based on) the negotiations between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).. let us move forward,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after addressing the Negeri Sembilan Umno machinery in a ceremony that was also attended by the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He was commenting on former DAP publicity secretary Tony Pua’s statement yesterday where he called BN a ‘corrupt’ coalition and hoped that PH would be able to form its own government without involving Umno and BN in the next General Election (GE).

Ahmad Zahid also expressed gratitude to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke who confirmed that the statement made by Pua was in an individual capacity and did not represent the party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, on the seat distribution for the upcoming state election in Negeri Sembilan, Ahmad Zahid said BN had requested to be given an additional two seats from the 16 won by the coalition previously.

On today’s meeting, he said the party had decided to use a new campaign approach in upcoming state polls.

“During GE15, our organisation was already quite structured, but maybe our approach needs to be improved, so now is the right time for us to improve the election machinery. - Bernama