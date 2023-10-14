Zahid: Don't politicise Budget 2024

GUA MUSANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said no one should try to politicise Budget 2024.

According to him, the national budget tabled yesterday was better than those of previous years.

“Long-term plans are spelt out in the 12th Malaysia Plan and there is also a mid-term review. In fact, the Economy Ministry is also drawing up various plans.

“The annual budget should not be viewed solely in the context of current needs but should also be taken for its short- and medium-term (proposals),” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, was speaking to reporters after launching the Kelantan state-level National Sports Day 2023 at Taman Etnobotani here today.

He said what was emphasised by the prime minister had been comprehensively researched and Budget 2024 took into consideration the interests of all sectors of society.

“I think this budget is better than the ones before this,” he added. -Bernama