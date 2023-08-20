Zahid: Don’t politicise National Day theme, logo

PUTRAJAYA: Matters concerning patriotism such as the National Day logo and theme should not be politicised, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Commenting on Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s statement that the four states under PN might use a different National Day logo and theme for state-level celebrations, Ahmad Zahid described it as ‘jumud’ (non-progressive).

“This is not about politics; it concerns the flag for celebratIon (National Day). And I think people should not politicise this matter,” he told reporters after opening the 2023 Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Cup football tournament here today.

Ahmad Fadhli was reported as saying that Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which are ruled by PN, might use the theme ‘Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera’ and logo with elements of the hibiscus which were launched by PN Youth yesterday for the state-level National Day celebrations.

Last May, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that the theme for National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 is ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’, with Malaysia Madani as the official logo. -BERNAMA