Zahid: Even Bersatu wants GE15 now

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi continued his push for a general election to be held immediately, saying even Bersatu wanted it now, The Malaysian Insight reports.

In a Facebook post today, Zahid referred to former Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Ab Rahman’s interview with The Malaysian Insight, where the Bersatu member said GE15 should have been held by now to replace the government that does not have a mandate to rule.

“It’s not just Umno who wants Parliament dissolved,” Zahid wrote.

“Rashid, the chairman of the Elections Reform Committee and former EC chairman, said the mandate to rule should be returned to the people.

“The government is not stable... the economy is getting worse and investors are fleeing.

“Rashid, who is also a former Bersatu vice-president and is still a Bersatu member, is being honest (in calling for an election) based on his 30 years of experience in the EC,” Zahid said.