Zahid: Excitement of Thaipusam’s celebration a reflection of Malaysia Madani society

KUALA LUMPUR: The excitement of today’s Thaipusam celebration in the country is a reflection of the nature of the Malaysia Madani society which is open and has respect for one another, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the occasion is celebrated with joy by millions of Hindus in the country, from those in Georgetown in Penang right to those in Batu Caves, Gombak, in Selangor.

“Celebrate the occasion in harmony and moderation. Comply with the rules set by the authorities to ensure that the festival can be celebrated smoothly,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said on behalf of the ministry, he wished the Hindus in the country, a happy Thaipusam.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also and Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, also wished happy Thaipusam to Hindus in the country.

In a post on Twitter, he hoped that the people would continue to preserve unity, harmony and instill mutual respect, which is the core of the country’s prosperity and well-being. - Bernama