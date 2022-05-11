Zahid faces Giant Killer Shamsul Iskandar, two others in Bagan Datuk

BAGAN DATUK: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is set to clash with Pakatan Harapan giant killer Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin in a four-cornered fight for Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituency in the 15th general election (GE15).

Ahmad Zahid who is the Bagan Datuk incumbent MP for five terms is also being challenged by two other contenders, namely Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman as well as independent candidate Mohamed Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail.

Shamsul Iskandar, who was also the former Keadilan Youth chief and former PKR information chief toppled former Melaka chief minister Tun Mohd Ali Rustam in Bukit Katil in 2013 and retained it in 2018 when the constituency’s name was changed to Hang Tuah Jaya.

The candidate nomination announcement was made by returning officer Datuk, Muhamad Ghopran Yeop Hamzah at Dewan Gemilang Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datoh.

In GE14, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi defended the parliamentary seat with a 5,073 vote majority after receiving 18,909 votes to defeat Pakhrurrazi Arshad (PKR) who received 13,836 votes and PAS candidate, Ata Abdul Muneim Hasan Adli (4,061 votes).

When met by the media, Ahmad Zahid said the move of Pakatan Harapan in fielding a “giant killer” candidate in Perak for GE15 would not be assured them of victory rather it is more like taking over the state administration in Perak.

PN is placing Muhammad Faiz who is a Bersatu supreme leadership council member while Mohamed Tawfik who is trying his luck to grab the Bagan Datok seat was formerly Sungai Benut MP in Johor under Barisan Nasional (BN) in 1986.

Meanwhile, the situation is calm without any element of sabotage in the Pasir Salak parliamentary constituency when its former incumbent, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was present to lend support to his successor, Pasir Salak UMNO division deputy chief Khairul Azwan Harun who is representing BN.

The seat will see a four-cornered fight between BN, Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), as announced by Pasir Salak returning officer, Nurhisyam Karno at Dewan Millenium Kompleks Pentadbiran Daerah Kecil Kampong Gajah.

Khairul Azwan will be opposed by PH candidate Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz (PKR) and Jamaluddin Yahya (PAS) representing PN while GTA is fielding Zairol Hizam Zakaria (Putra).

The Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat has 58,183 registered voters while Pasir Salak has 74,631 voters. - Bernama