Zahid, Fadillah congratulates UTK on its 48th anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy prime ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Md Yusof took the opportunity to congratulate the Royal Malaysian Police‘s (PDRM) Special Actions Unit (UTK) on its 48th anniversary today.

Ahmad Zahid and Fadillah extended their congratulations in separate videos uploaded on their Twitter accounts, saying that the role of the police, especially the UTK, was very important in ensuring the security and public order, and not merely to protect the government’s key officials.

“I hope that as an elite police unity, the UTK must continue to be respected as a unit that not only carries out police duties but protects the country, especially very important persons (VIP) or very, very important persons (VVIP) who require assistance.

“I’m confident that the UTK’s duties are much bigger than that, and this anniversary will continue to boost the spirits of the UTK officers and personnel throughout the country,” Ahmad Zahid said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah expressed hope that all UTK personnel would be safe and protected while carrying out their duties in ensuring the safety and prosperity of the country.

“My gratitude and thanks to all the security measures provided to me as deputy prime minister....appreciate the sacrifices of the UTK who are so committed in undertaking the duty and responsibilities given,” he added. - Bernama