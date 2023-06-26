Zahid: FBINAA urged to form new set of laws to curb illegal activities

SUBANG JAYA: The Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates (FBINAA) which comprised 49 countries needs to form a new set of laws to stamp out illegal activities said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said illegal activities such as regional transnational terrorism and drug trafficking do not provide any room for complacency and without proper cooperation, it will open more doors to such activities.

“Malaysia has and is experiencing all this being in the Southeast Asia enclave, we are vulnerable to these illegal activities over the years.

“The growing seaborne transborder human trafficking problem calls for more effective maritime governance and border control,“ he said at the opening of 23rd FBINAA Asia Pacific Chapter Conference here today.

The conference from June 25 to 29 is being attended by 160 delegates from Asia Pacific including Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand and South Korea.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D.McFeeters and FBI International Operations Division assistant director Raymond P. Duda.

Ahmad Zahid said his visits to neighbouring countries, also highlighted the same issues of transborder crime, drug and human trafficking.

He said more cooperation among Southeast Asian enforcement forces, especially the police, maritime and intelligence should be done to strengthen the mechanism of security at the borders.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the achievement of Malaysia’s listing on Tier-2 Watch List of the US State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons (or TIP) Report 2023 has a positive impact on the nation’s trade sector.

“It also counters negative perceptions related to the issue of forced labour in the country... I personally believe we need to do more (to achieve Tier-1),” he said.

Meanwhile, Razarudin in his speech said the nature of crimes has changed and made it necessary for the enforcement agency to collaborate.

He said it is crucial to have coordination among all the different players in maintaining global security and the FBI National Academy Associates programme is an important part in forging stronger regional cooperation in policing and promoting friendship amongst police officers of member countries. - Bernama