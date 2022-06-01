Zahid: Forget ‘New Malaysia’, time for ‘Original Malaysia’ under BN

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has said that the country needs to return to its old ways and bring back what he called as “Original Malaysia”, Malay Mail reports.

“The notion that the ‘New Malaysia’ espoused good governance is merely talk. The mandate the public gave them was exploited and government institutions were manipulated even to the point of crippling the Parliament to stay in power.

“BN wants to return Malaysia to those days and improve our weaknesses and ensure all institutions have good governance, transparent and free from corruption,” Zahid reportedly said during his speech at BN’s 48th annual convention at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The PH coalition adopted the “Malaysia Baharu” or “New Malaysia” slogan after they won a historic general election in 2018 by beating BN.