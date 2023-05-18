Zahid: Franchise industry players should collaborate in product promotion

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has called on local franchise industry players to collaborate to promote their respective brands internationally.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said it was time for all industry players to join forces in marketing local products abroad, thus putting competition aside.

“I am confident that if we mobilise energy together to promote local brands to the international level, more Malaysian products will be better known abroad.

“We should put all efforts in the name of the country and forget all racial and religious differences,” he said when launching the 2023 Franchise International Malaysia (FIM) Exhibition and Conference, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Also present were Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) chairman Datuk Radzali Hassan.

Ahmad Zahid said the government is also committed to promoting various local brands internationally, not only for food and beverages but also for various other products, such as pharmaceuticals, services and banking.

“Not only through the grand scale exhibitions but also whenever Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim makes an official visit abroad, he will take the Malaysian brands along,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said in order to find a solution for the franchise industry to bring Malaysian brands to the international level, a more comprehensive long-term plan will be drawn up by his ministry.

“This definitely requires a more detailed management and action plan. Insya-Allah, I think that this year we will hold more engagement sessions (to draw up the long-term plan),” he said when met by reporters. -Bernama