Zahid: Government agencies need to understand, translate ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept

PUTRAJAYA: All government agencies at the federal and state levels need to understand and implement follow-through actions to translate the effectiveness of the ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept into government policy.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said apart from translating the concept mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim into a modification of the existing policy, it should be implemented by all parties.

“The prime minister has expressed his vision of the Madani society since more than a quarter of a century ago. When he is destined to be the leader of the existing government, certainly, the government led by him, and support from various (political) parties should embrace the implementation with follow-through actions,” he told reporters after listening to Anwar’s mandate ‘Developing Malaysia Madani’ at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

The prime minister, through his mandate, announced Malaysia Madani in an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

Malaysia Madani laid out Anwar’s vision of a civilised, skilled and inclusive society based on six core values namely Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, described the Madani concept as not just a new idealism to do away with the government’s old policies, as its implementation must be done with a Madani mind.

“This is a new approach that has been awaited for a long time by the society that has been receiving assistance from the government so that the assistance, although continued, there is a spiritual value to make the community wants to improve the standard of living and not be marginalised,“ he added. - Bernama