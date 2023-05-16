Zahid: Govt appreciates role of media practitioners in national development

PUTRAJAYA: The government greatly appreciates the role and contributions of media practitioners in nation building, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said media practitioners had helped to strengthen the country’s economy and people’s well-being.

“I truly appreciate the role of journalists, whether from the conventional, mainstream or social media,” he told reporters after the National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2023 Strategic Partner Replica Cheque Presentation Ceremony here today.

At the ceremony, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) handed over a RM50,000 sponsorship for organising HAWANA 2023, themed “Media Bebas, Tunjang Demokrasi” (Free Media, A Pillar of Democracy), which will be held from May 27 to 29 in Ipoh, Perak.

The mock cheque was presented by Ahmad Zahid to Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin, witnessed by KKDW secretary-general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun and Bernama head of broadcasting (TV and Radio) D. Arul Rajoo.

Ahmad Zahid hoped the sponsorship would be put to good use in organising HAWANA 2023 to honour media practitioners for their commitment in disseminating information to the people.

Meanwhile, Roslan said as the implementing agency for HAWANA 2023, Bernama very much appreciates the sponsorships received from various agencies and hoped more parties would come forward to contribute.

“So far we have received contributions in cash and kind from 20 sponsors. These sponsorships are very meaningful as part of the contributions will be channelled to Tabung Kasih@HAWANA to help needy journalists and former journalists,” he added.

Roslan said preparations for the third edition of the annual event were going smoothly.

He said about 1,000 media practitioners had confirmed their participation in HAWANA 2023.

“I think the celebration this time will be grand. It is different from previous editions because it involves media practitioners from throughout the country, including Sabah and Sarawak,” he added. - Bernama