Zahid: Govt mulls streamlining allowance of JPKK, JPKKP

PUTRAJAYA: The government is mulling streamlining the monthly allowance of the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) and the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) in accordance with the current situation and their workload, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said currently, their allowance rates vary by state, with Selangor providing the highest allowance at RM1,500, followed by Johor at RM1,200.

“The government intends to increase their allowance, but you have to understand the country’s economic situation,” he told reporters after chairing the 55th Coordination Meeting between the Rural and Regional Minister and Rural Executive Councillors (MEXCLUB) here today.

Currently, there are 15,434 members of the JPKK and JPKKP nationwide.

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting also discussed various issues to empower the rural development agenda, including continuing the implementation of rural infrastructure development projects.

Also discussed were efforts to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) offered by education institutions under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW).

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid stipulated that the MEXCLUB meeting, which also involves representatives from the Finance Ministry, Economic Planning Unit, Implementation and Coordination Unit and KKDW agencies, is to be held three times a year.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and relevant agencies had mobilised their assets to flood-hit locations.

As of 2 pm, Sabah recorded the highest number of flood victims with 6,331 people, followed by Johor (5,476), Pahang (320) and Sarawak (56). - Bernama