Zahid: Hadi against GE15 out of fear of losing seats

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has claimed that Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was against holding an early general election out of fear the party may lose many parliamentary seats, Malaysiakini reports.

“Perhaps if the general election (is held) soon, he is afraid the party will have less than 18 of their existing seats,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

The Bagan Datuk MP said this when met by reporters during an event at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Yesterday, the Pas president said that those seeking to expedite the snap polls are “power crazy”.

He reiterated that other matters are more important, such as the threat posed by Covid-19.