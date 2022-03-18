Zahid Hamidi: Umno got nothing to do with ‘backdoor’ governments

PETALING JAYA: Umno does not want to be linked with a “backdoor government” because it wasn’t responsible for the backdoor move, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to Malaysiakini, Zahid also said Umno is not an insignificant party, nor was it power-hungry alleged by others.

“Umno is not an insignificant party. It is not a lame duck. Umno and BN are not power-hungry, as accused by others. We don’t give out money to remain in power,“ he was quoted saying.

The Umno annual general assembly, which started yesterday, will continue until tomorrow, with a total of 5,571 delegates from 191 divisions participating.