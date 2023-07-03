Zahid: Jalan Jiwa Murni in Sarawak will be upgraded

KUCHING: The Federal Government will work with the Sarawak government to upgrade the 578-kilometre Jalan Jiwa Murni in the state, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the upgrading work was expected to be completed before Christmas this year.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said the focus will also be given to areas in northern Sarawak such as in Miri, Limbang and Belaga.

“Our priority is for roads that are no longer used by timber lorries to be upgraded as the main road to interior areas.

“What is important is that it must be done before Christmas, not just because of the celebrations but also due to the monsoon season,” he said after chairing the coordination meeting with the state government at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here today.

The meeting was also attended by Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA) would work with the Sarawak government to develop padi plantation estates in the state.

He said the implementation of the project was to meet the domestic demand. - Bernama