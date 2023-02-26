Zahid: Keen Umno contests healthy sign for democracy

GUA MUSANG: The high number of candidates contesting in the Umno 2023 elections shows that democracy is alive and well in the party, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this also showed that the candidates believed that Umno had a bright future.

“The fact that many people are interested to vie for posts this time shows that democracy is growing healthily in Umno.

“This is different from the situation in 2018 when members seemed to lack interest and some incumbents did not want to defend their posts after Umno and BN had lost for the first time (in general election),” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, told reporters this after making a working visit to Gua Musang Kesedar today.

Umno elections will run from Feb 1 until March 18, with the branch annual delegates meetings and Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri branch committee elections being held from Feb 1 to 26.

The Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri Umno division delegates meetings and committee elections as well as the central Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri Umno Exco elections will be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 11.

The Umno division delegates and committee elections, and the Umno supreme council elections will be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 18.

Ahmad Zahid also said the Registrar of Societies (RoS) was expected to give an official reply by the end of next week on the no-contest motion for the top two Umno posts which was approved at the Umno 2022 general assembly.

RoS had given Umno 60 days from Jan 20 to furnish the necessary information following complaints filed by two party members regarding the additional motion barring contests for the posts of president and deputy president. - Bernama