Zahid: Kelantanese urged to make the right choice

PASIR MAS: The people of Kelantan have been urged to make the right decision by choosing candidates from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan in the upcoming state polls to allow more allocations to be channelled by the federal government.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi believes that the Kelantanese have suffered for 33 years under the PAS administration with problems such as clean water supply and job opportunities.

“They have been suffering for a long time and want the problems faced such as the problem of clean water to be solved, in addition to addressing the lack of job opportunities which forcing young people to migrate,” he said while giving support to BN and PH candidates contesting the Chetok, Gual Periok and Apam Putra state seats at the Apam Putra Complex here, today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the BN chairman, joined the candidates and almost 500 BN and PH supporters in the march to the nomination centre at the Pasir Mas Vocational College which involved three state constituencies, namely Tendong, Pengkalan Pasir and Meranti.

Commenting further, he said the Unity Government's determination to solve the problems of the people of Kelantan had been proven by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim by approving allocations amounting to RM1.7 billion to overcome water supply problems in the state in addition to flood mitigation projects.

“The Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Finance, still approves the allocation even though Kelantan is ruled by PAS because this is not a manifesto.

“If Kelantan (administration) can be changed and we can govern the state, we promise to solve the problems borne by the people and even more allocations for development and other projects will follow if the administration of the state government is in line with the federal government,” he said. -Bernama