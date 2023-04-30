Zahid: Khalid’s statement not a representation of Amanah’s stance

PUTRAJAYA: The statement by Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad on the issue of pardoning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is his personal opinion and not the (Amanah) party’s stance, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is UMNO president, said he was informed about the matter after holding a discussion with the top leadership of Amanah.

“I hope that individual (Khalid) can differentiate his personal opinion from the party’s overall stance. For me, he should learn to respect other members in the Unity Government, especially component parties,” he said when met at the Deputy Prime Minister’s Aidilfitri celebration in Sri Satria, here today.

On April 27, Khalid was reported to have said that Amanah appealed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Board of Pardons to reject Najib’s request for pardon and be released from prison.

Following that, Kelantan UMNO Information chief Datuk Zawawi Othman reportedly said that Kelantan UMNO is considering ending its cooperation with Amanah in Kelantan if Khalid does not retract the statement which has offended the feelings of UMNO members as a whole.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid said Khalid should have met him to seek clarification on UMNO’s stance on the issue of pardoning Najib.

“Don’t just read what is written, see what is implied, this is important because we in various parties in the Unity Government wish to maintain harmony,” he said.

Regarding the matter raised by Kelantan UMNO, Ahmad Zahid said he had asked the state UMNO leadership to resolve the matter amicably.

Meanwhile, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was met while attending the Aidilfitri celebration, said he represented the Amanah party in apologising for the statement issued by Khalid.

“Sometimes we go too far and there is no shame in apologising if it hurts. It is good that we settle it and move forward for the unity of the country and also the people,” said Salahuddin who is the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. - Bernama