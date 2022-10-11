Zahid: KJ wanted to contest in Sg Buloh

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin wanted to contest in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat and that is why he was fielded in the Pakatan Harapan’s fortress, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“He asked for it. He asked for the seat to be given to him, that is why I endorsed him,” The Malaysian Insight quoted the Umno presidet saying after attending an event in n Titiwangsa last night.

The Bagan Datuk incumbent said the caretaker health minister’s ambition to become prime minister in future would depend on the next general election.

On Tuesday, while on the stump for votes in Sungai Buloh, Khairy had expressed his desire to become the prime minister in future.

Khairy is facing PH’s R. Ramanan, Perikatan Nasional’s Ghazali Hamin, Pejuang’s Akmal Yusoff, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Ahmad Zukri Faisal and two Independent candidates for the seat.