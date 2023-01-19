Zahid: KKDW top management instructed to take immediate action

KUALA LUMPUR: The top management of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has been instructed to take immediate action on the recent findings of the Auditor General’s Report 2021, said Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix). Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said it includes focusing on aspects of leakages, misappropriation and abuse of power.

“There are not many leakages occurring (in KKDW). I told the KKDW top management meeting that we must take immediate steps to rectify the audit findings, which focus on several things, including leakages and irregularities.

“This matter must be given immediate attention by top management and officers,” he said at a press conference, after attending the Felcra briefing delivered by Felcra chief executive officer, Datuk Mat Roni Zakaria, here today.

Yesterday Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was reported to have instructed Cabinet ministers to scrutinise all remarks in the Auditor-General’s Report 2021, especially involving recurring matters which have not been addressed.

Anwar said that scrutiny must be carried out, especially on expenses, leakages, and matters of non-compliance with conditions and regulations, involving their respective ministries.

Commenting on the development of the reappointment issue of former Machang Member of Parliament, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan, as Felcra chairman, Ahmad Zahid said that it will be coordinated with the appointment of chairmen in all other agencies.

On Dec 16, Ahmad Zahid announced the reappointment of Ahmad Jazlan as Felcra chairman, after taking into account the wishes of the representatives of Koperasi Peserta-Peserta Felcra Malaysia Bhd, however, the Prime Minister announced that the reappointment was postponed. - Bernama