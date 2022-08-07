Zahid: LCS project has nothing to do with me

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed allegations linking him to the mismanagement of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project.

“Those who are involved need to give an explanation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” he was quoted as saying by Umno online.

Zahid, the defence minister from April 2009 to May 2013, said the procurement had nothing to do with him, and any party that caused the project delay should be responsible for explaining to the PAC.

The RM9 billion littoral combat ships project has been beleaguered with cost overruns and delays, without a single vessel delivered to date.

In a report, the PAC said the government’s due diligence on BNS had failed to detect the company’s financial weaknesses.

Yesterday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the agency will soon reveal the findings on its investigation into the scandal.

Azam added that the investigation papers had been handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.