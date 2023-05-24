Zahid: LIMA ‘23 opens doors to local IPT to explore new areas of TVET

LANGKAWI: The organising of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2023 (LIMA ’23) exhibition has opened the doors to local institutions of higher learning (IPT) to explore new areas of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said course offerings in the new areas are expected to be able to expand the potential of TVET graduates to meet the needs of the workforce in the country.

“LIMA ‘23 offers several opportunities for TVET students to explore and I have asked UniKL (Universiti Kuala Lumpur) and Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) to really explore the courses required for our TVET students, either locally or abroad.

“LIMA ‘23 is a good platform for TVET as there are 1,291 TVET institutions, and as the government is spending RM6.8 billion (for TVET) I think cost-effectiveness measures should be taken to ensure that our students will be able to enter the industry according to their marketability and to achieve full employment in the country.”

Ahmad Zahid said this after witnessing the signing of the Letter of Intent between Aerostar Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd and UniKL Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) for the aircraft structural repair programme at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre here today.

The Letter of Intent was signed by Aerostar Technologies executive director Maj (Rtd) Afzal Hakimi Shaari and UniKL president Datuk Dr Roziah Omar.

Ahmad Zahid said the cooperation between Aerostar Technologies and UniKL MIAT would also enable the students to learn all about aircraft and fighter jet maintenance, repair and overhaul.

“Among the MIAT graduates, 98 are currently working overseas, three of them are also former tahfiz students and now working as engineers in aviation.

“So, it is indeed very good to continue this collaboration between the industry players and UniKL...because we know there will be some Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft that will need repair and overhaul which will provide the opportunity for knowledge and technology transfer to the locals,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he was also confident that the experience gained by TVET students through the collaboration with fighter jet and aircraft manufacturers, both locally and abroad, can help them become entrepreneurs in the MRO field at an international level. -Bernama