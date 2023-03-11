Zahid: Malaysia, China ready to share expertise to tackle global terrorism

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and China are ready to share expertise and experience in tackling global terrorism, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said the agreement was reached during the more than one-hour meeting with China’s State Councillor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong, who paid a courtesy call to him at Sri Satria here today in conjunction with his three-day working visit to Malaysia.

“Today’s meeting also provided an opportunity to strengthen ties between both countries in facing challenges related to global security in Asia and also the world, in general,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Wang.

Ahmad Zahid said that during the meeting, he and Wang also exchanged views on current and international issues, especially those related to security that require cooperation between both nations.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia supported the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) because it is confident that it will bring benefits and spillovers from projects under the BRI.

Ahmad Zahid also hopes to visit China at the invitation of the President of China Xi Jinping and Wang early next year.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and both countries will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.

Meanwhile, commenting on the decision of the United States House of Representatives to pass a bill regarding restrictions on foreign entities that support Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia had its own stance and other countries should respect it.

“Of course, Malaysia has its own position and we must tell any country that it must respect the independence and sovereignty of that country,” he said.

On Nov 1, the US House of Representatives approved the bill, titled the Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, that will allow sanctions to be imposed on supporters of the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement. -Bernama