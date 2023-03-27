Zahid: Malaysia, Turkiye can explore cooperation in aerospace industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Turkiye are open to exploring new cooperation opportunities in the aerospace industry, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In his latest Facebook post, the Deputy Prime Minister said the matter was discussed in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yuksel at his office in Putrajaya today.

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting aimed at strengthening existing economic and trade relations between the two countries was also attended by Turkish Aerospace Malaysia chief executive officer Shahiman Sulaiman and Deputy Head of Mission Sinan Cem Bas.

“I highlighted the potential for further collaboration in areas such as aerospace technology and aviation training,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid also took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the long-standing relationship between Malaysia and Turkiye. - Bernama