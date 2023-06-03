Zahid: Mara educational institutions must review course syllabus

KUALA LUMPUR: All Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) educational institutions need to review the course syllabus that has been prepared to ensure it is in line with current developments.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he also wants to see that all programme learning outcomes are evaluated and improved to ensure they are on the right track.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that among the steps that can be taken include collaborating with professional accreditation bodies and multinational companies here and overseas.

“We are aware that the ability to carry out transformation and reforms in the education system is the main prerequisite for our success in developing the country and at the same time build the nation’s cvilisation.

“As such, I assure that I will fully support all forms of improvement or reform for the sake of our children who will in turn steer the nation to success,“ Ahmad Zahid said when officiating at the opening of the first session of 2023 Mara Education Institutions Convocation Ceremony at the World Trade Centre here today.

Mara Education Institutions consist of Mara Skills Training College (KKTM), Mara Professional College, (KPM), Mara-Japan Industrial Institute (MJII) and Mara Skills Institute (IKM).

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid said there was a need for Mara to strengthen its entrepreneurial culture and development programme in order to change the socio-economic landscape and mindset of the community in this country.

He said Mara needs to be a driver for the entrepreneurial ecosystem and multiply efforts to produce entrepreneurs among students with a focus on entrepreneur development, job creation and business opportunities that will in turn create wealth for the people and the country.

“Instead of just aspiring to be an employee, the community should move on to become employers who create job opportunities for others,“ he said. - Bernama