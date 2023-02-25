Zahid: MAYC needs to increase activities with rural youth

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) has been urged to increase activities that focus on youth, especially in rural areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) said that based on the capacity, experience and abilities of its leaders, MAYC was capable of being a good intermediary between the government and youth who require guidance in various aspects.

“After over half a century, MAYC should not only hold activities or programmes in urban areas but work on increasing them in rural areas.

“This is because there is a lot of youth requiring guidance from all of you,” he said in his speech during the 51st National MAYC General Meeting dinner here tonight, in the presence of Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and MYAC president Mohd Al-Hafizi Abu Bakar.

His speech was read by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

Ahmad Zahid said MAYC should be smart in tackling changes in the way youth think, as they strive to champion their rights.

He also praised the association’s maturity in adapting to the transition in administrations that occurred several times in the past few years.

“Because of the wisdom of MYAC’s leadership, you all are capable of adapting to change and still are able to champion the rights and interests of youth, no matter what the situation.

“This shows that the youth in MYAC is mature, smart and diplomatic in their struggle to champion youth interests,” he said, adding that MYAC would also receive a donation of RM50,000. - Bernama