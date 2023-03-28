Zahid: MB candidate issue just Khalid’s own view

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad was merely expressing his personal opinion when he claimed Pakatan Harapan (PH) is inclined to let Barisan Nasional (BN) lead three states if the two coalitions win in coming state elections.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman and deputy prime minister, said this matter would have to be discussed in the Unity Government Secretariat.

“Never mind; it’s just his opinion. We will discuss this in the Unity Government Secretariat. He is not even a part of it (Secretariat),” he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee to Combat Dengue at Parliament building here today.

He was commenting on media reports quoting Khalid as saying that PH was likely to allow BN to name its Menteri Besar candidates for Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu if they win in the state elections due this year.

Khalid reportedly said the Menteri Besar candidates would be decided in a meeting with PH. - Bernama