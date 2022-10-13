Zahid: My speech was about ‘selective prosecution’

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his political enemies had misinterpreted his speech at the recent MIC delegates assembly.

The Umno president posted a three-minute video of his speech and pointed out that he made it clear in his speech that he was talking about political persecution and selective prosecution.

“That is the risk to BN leaders that I was referring to if our enemies win the GE15,” Zahid said in a Facebook post last night.

Zahid added there was no need to go into details as to what was said at the gathering as “BN leaders, members and the majority of the people understood the message”.

During his speech at the MIC event on Sunday, Zahid warned that other BN leaders could be selectively prosecuted, just as he and his predecessor, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, had been by the PH administration.

Zahid said Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran, party deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Umno’s Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein should not take “selective prosecution issue” lightly.