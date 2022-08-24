Zahid: Najib is a genuine warrior

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has branded Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as a true warrior who would not relent in his struggle.

The former deputy prime minister said Najib’s spirit would not fade, nor will the party give up its struggle.

Meanwhile, Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa vows to keep fighting until her father, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is back with the family.

She said her father did not get his “day of justice” at the country’s apex court yesterday.

“But Bossku does not end here. I promise to you that Mummy (Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor), Ashman (brother Norashman), Abang Jaja (brother Mohd Nizar), me, the family and your people will never rest until you are safely back with us and justice is served,“ she wrote on her Instagram yesterday.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court quashed his appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.