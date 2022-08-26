Zahid: Najib’s incarceration will not end Umno’s fight

PETALING JAYA: The prison sentence and fines imposed upon former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is not the end of Umno’s fight.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the recent events should be a catalyst to strengthen the party and continue the fight.

“They are hoping that their plans and tricks will be accomplished; clearly they are making a wrong move.

“Instead, this will be our motivation to unite and boost our high spirits for our struggles,“ he said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, Najib was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on him for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

Yesterday, the former prime minister was present at the court to attend his 1MDB trial proceedings before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.