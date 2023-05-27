Zahid: National Training Week to be made annual event

PUTRAJAYA: The National Training Week (NTW) will be held every year as it plays a role in the reskilling and upskilling of the workforce in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the inaugural NTW organised by the Human Resource Ministry and Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) had recorded an encouraging response.

“The NTW will continue next year as an annual programme,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of NTW 2023 here today.

The NTW 2023, which kicked off on May 22, involves nationwide training events and activities that bring together organisations and individuals from various backgrounds and industries to experience a wide range of learning and development opportunities.

Training programmes under NTW 2023 are organised and offered for free.

Ahmad Zahid said training at the NTW level is crucial to increase productivity among the workforce in this country.

In this regard, he also asked the Human Resource Ministry and HRD Corp to carry out a survey on training needs to increase employee productivity.

Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar, in his speech, said NTW 2023 recorded 21,052 courses involving 103,823 participants and 404,312 hours of training as of yesterday.

“NTW can also inspire the private sector and industry in introducing more innovative and creative skills development methods,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on media reports that there might be a Cabinet reshuffle after the six state elections this year, Ahmad Zahid said any decision on the matter is the absolute prerogative of the prime minister.

“It is unusual for a prime minister to discuss Cabinet reshuffles in Cabinet meetings,” he said.

Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang will hold their state elections in the second half of this year.

When asked about the performance of Cabinet ministers, Ahmad Zahid said that from his observation, all ministers had executed their duties well.- Bernama