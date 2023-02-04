Zahid: New Malacca exco line-up will include Unity Govt political partners

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Malacca state executive council (exco) line-up will involve political parties under the Unity Government, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the state exco list was presented to him by Malacca Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, today.

“I would like to confirm that the friends in the Unity Government at the central level will be included in the state exco line-up.

“In my view, this is a new perspective that, not only do we support the Unity Government at the central level but also at the state level,” he said when met by reporters at the Santunan Kasih Ramadan 2023 programme at the Seri Semarak People’s Housing Project (PPR) today.

Ahmad Zahid said although Barisan Nasional (BN) won 21 of the 28 state seats contested in the last state election, due to the spirit of the Unity Government, the party intends to share the state exco line-up with other political parties in the government.

He also expressed confidence that Ab Rauf will present the names of the exco line-up, which involves several changes in terms of portfolio and name, to the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, in the near future.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the Melaka government is also likely to create deputy exco positions for some specific portfolios.

He also hoped that Ab Rauf could be given the opportunity to do his best and provide continuity to the previous state government administration.

When asked if the former state Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who was previously reported to have criticised the change of the new Melaka Chief Minister, will be dropped, Ahmad Zahid said that he would leave it to Ab Rauf’s wisdom.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid was confident that the Unity Government National Convention, on May 14, would be able to establish better relations between members of all political parties in the Unity Government.

“The fact is that we in today’s government, which has a composition of various religions, races and backgrounds, must establish a sense of belonging and togetherness among us,” he said.

At the programme today, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council presented a mock cheque for assistance, activities and operating costs to Maahad Tahfiz Dhiya’ul Islah, amounting to RM100,000; a donation of RM10,000 to Surau Jumaat Al-Husna and a cash donation to 100 asnaf totalling RM10,000. - Bernama