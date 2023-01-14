Zahid: No-contest motion for top two posts complies with Umno constitution

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional motion at the 2022 Umno General Assembly on keeping the president and deputy president posts uncontested at the upcoming party election is valid according to the articles and clauses in the party’s constitution, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We feel that the additional motion under Article 8 from the proposer’s speech on the president’s policy speech complies fully with several clauses found in the party constitution,“ he told a press conference after the adjournment speech at the Umno General Assembly, here today.

Earlier, a majority of delegates present at the 2022 Umno General Assembly here, expressed support for the motion of no contest for the president and deputy president posts at the party polls this year.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said a majority of the delegates stood up and raised their hands in support of the motion.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the approval of the additional motion is final.

He said the contest for the vice-president posts and below will go on as usual.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid in his adjournment speech thanked the delegates for their support for the motion.

“InsyaAllah, Tok Mat (Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) and I will do our best during our term in office,“ he said.

At the press conference, Ahmad Zahid also denied claims that there were ‘imported delegates’ at the assembly to ensure that the additional motion was approved.

“Should there be any bogus delegates in the assembly, I am sure that the matter has been advised by UMNO’s legal adviser who is well aware of the meeting proceedings,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid also denied that he and Mohamad were involved in submitting the additional motion and admitted that he too was surprised that it was brought forth and approved

Mohamad, meanwhile said he was not aware that the motion would be brought up by the Rembau division delegate.

On calls that action be taken against Rembau UMNO deputy chief Khairy Jamaluddin who claimed there was a conspiracy to approve the additional motion, Ahmad Zahid said:

“That is another matter that will be discussed by the disciplinary board and will be brought up by his division’s management committee.” - Bernama