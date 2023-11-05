Zahid: No decision yet on allies using BN symbol in state polls

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) has not decided whether to allow its allies in the Unity Government to contest under the BN symbol in the six state elections due this year, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

“... we will not object if other parties in the Unity Government wish to use the BN symbol but a final decision has yet to be made. The intention (of others to use BN logo) is there but it has not been finalised,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno president.

However, he said the BN supreme council had decided that BN candidates would contest the six state polls using its own symbol.

The Deputy Prime Minister told reporters this after chairing a meeting of the Supreme Committee on Violence Control (JPTKK) here today.

Yesterday, BN elections director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan said BN was considering a proposal by some allies in the Unity Government to use BN’s ‘dacing’ (scale) symbol in the state elections.

Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah must hold their state elections this year because they did not conduct their polls during the general election last year. -Bernama