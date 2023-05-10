Zahid: No Pahang BN assemblymen will join PN

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said no state assemblymen from the coalition in Pahang would join Perikatan Nasional (PN) if the latter wins the Pelangai state by-election on Saturday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is deputy prime minister, said instead he had received information that several PN state assemblymen in Pahang were expected to support the BN-Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in the state.

“Allegations that four BN state assemblymen would support PN are just their propaganda. Actually, we have insider information that they (PN) will be together with us (BN-PH),“ he told a press conference after chairing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council meeting here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, was commenting on PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim at a ceramah in Felda Chemomoi recently that some BN state assemblymen might join PN if the opposition coalition wins the Pelangai seat.

Ahmad Zahid said the Pahang state government now has the support of 16 assemblymen from BN and eight from PH while PN has 17 only assemblymen.

“Insya-Allah, we will retain Pelangai. This number is more than enough to maintain the government,” he said.

Pahang is among states which have not yet adopted the anti-party hopping law which came into force at the federal level on Oct 5, 2022.

The Pelangai by-election was called after its incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun from BN was killed in an air crash in Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17.

The by-election is a three-cornered fight involving BN’s Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni. -Bernama