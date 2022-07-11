Zahid: No secret pact with Pakatan Harapan

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied allegations of a secret pact with Pakatan Harapan to form a federal government post-election.

Zahid also denied talks that he and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have been avoiding attacking each other personally since the campaign season started, The Vibes reports.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said he has no reason to openly criticise Anwar as he practices a more mature approach to politics.

“No candidates should take the approach of smearing their opponents. There is no need to single out any characters – even to those who oppress me,’’ Zahid was quoted as saying during a press conference at his home at Bagan Datuk today.

Zahid is the incumbent for Bagan Datuk and has held the seat for five consecutive terms.

This time, Bagan Datuk sees a four-cornered fight between Zahid, Shamsul, Perikatan Nasional’s Muhammad Faiz Na’aman and independent Mohamed Tawfik Ismail.