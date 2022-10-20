Zahid: No talks with ‘lebai’ party after GE15

BANDAR BAHARU: Barisan Nasional (BN) would not be holding any discussion with the ‘lebai’ party on forming a coalition after the 15th General Election (GE15), said its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The term, ‘lebai’, refers to religious men wearing the skull cap or Islamic turban.

Without naming any party, the Umno president also described the particular party as one without a firm stand.

“We shall not bother with the pak lebai to be with us (BN) or not, as they will say the opposite things at different times of the day,” Ahmad Zahid said in his speech at the Stability and Prosperity Solidarity Programme at Dataran Seri Serdang, here, yesterday.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

Ahmad Zahid said BN wanted a loyal and steadfast friend, being together in both difficult and easy situations.

“They said to wait after the upcoming General Election (GE) for discussion, BN then replied that the GE was not held yet and we were facing the current realities. Not discussing it after the GE; we are not conceited or afraid. The people have already realised it and they will give their trust back to BN.

“When we have formed a government, then there will be people wanting to meet and talk to us, so we will tell them that it’s enough up to here and it’s all too late,” he added. - Bernama