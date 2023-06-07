Zahid: Not a boycott as MCA, MIC will help in BN campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed the notion that the decision of MCA and MIC to sit out next month’s state polls amounts to a boycott.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the two BN component parties had given their commitment to help the BN machinery in the six states having their polls.

“I do not think it is meant to be a boycott,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is Rural and Regional Development Minister, when asked about the matter after launching the Formalisation Plan for Informal Entrepreneurs here today.

The Umno president said MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong informed him last night that MCA was committed to helping all BN machinery in the six states.

Ahmad Zahid said MIC secretary-general RT Rajasekaran had also expressed the same stand.

Ahmad Zahid said the BN supreme council would meet on Monday to coordinate the BN machinery and get the views of MCA and MIC.

Yesterday, MCA and MIC announced that they would not contest in the Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu state elections because they want to focus on preparations for the 16th general election.

The Election Commission yesterday announced that these six states would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama