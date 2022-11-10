Zahid: Not dissolving state assemblies shows PH ‘power-hungry’

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has accused Pakatan Harapan-led states of being “power hungry” for not dissolving their legislative assemblies.

“They (Opposition) are willing to waste (money) by holding state elections separately due to fear of losing power.

“If BN was as greedy for power as they are, it could also disallow its states from dissolving the respective state assemblies, but that is not BN’s political motive,” said Zahid via a Facebook posting.

Announcing the dissolution of Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged the state governments to dissolve their legislative assemblies to allow state elections to be held concurrently with the parliamentary elections.

PH, which controls Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, previously said the their state assemblies would serve out their full terms.