Zahid: Opposition delaying polls, trying to ‘buy time’

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has slammed the opposition for refusing to face a snap general election.

“The GE15 is the effective democratic way for the people to get a stable government.

“Only a more stable government can ensure better efforts to help the poor.

“They want to buy time to get room to cheat the public again. God willing, a better government will return,” he said in a statement today.

Zahid also hit out at the opposition for coming up with all kinds of excuses to delay the election.

“Previously, the opposition used the excuse of Covid-19 to delay GE15. Now it is using inflation as an excuse.

“One excuse after another actually reveals their real concern,“ he added.