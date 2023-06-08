Zahid optimistic PH-BN alliance can win big in S’gor

KUALA SELANGOR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is optimistic that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN alliance will be able to achieve a convincing victory in the Selangor state election on Aug 12.

In GE14, PH dominated Selangor when it won 51 out of 56 seats, followed by BN (four) and PAS (one).

“I expect not only to defend the existing seats, but with the help of BN candidates, there will be more seats than obtained previously,“ he said after accompanying PH’s candidate for the Ijok seat, Amidi Abdul Manan, during a walkabout at the Pekan Ijok night market near here today.

He also expressed confidence that the Ijok seat - which sees a three-cornered contest among Amidi, Jefri Mejan (Perikatan Nasional) and Tan Cat Keong (Bebas) - will remain in PH’s hands.

“We need to work to ensure that the community does not fall for slander or unreasonable issues raised. The important thing is that political stability will allow Selangor to continue to prosper as a high-tech industrial state,“ he said.

Prior to the dissolution of the Selangor state assembly, PH held 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two), while PAS, Pejuang, and Warisan had one each, along with one Independent.

The Batang Kali seat was declared vacant after its representative failed to attend state assembly sittings for more than six months. - Bernama