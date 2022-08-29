Zahid: PH govt withdrew corruption charges against 15 politicians

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has claimed he was a victim of selective prosecution under the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, NST reports.

The Umno president alleged the corruption charges against him and more than 20 politicians from Barisan Nasional (BN) were politically motivated after the fall of BN following GE14.

He also claimed the then federal government withdrew corruption charges against 15 politicians from PH.

“Among them are Bagan member of parliament (MP) Lim Guan Eng, Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa, and then PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

“If this is not politically motivated, I do not know what else to say,“ he was quoted as saying when answering questions by his lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, during cross-examination today.

Zahid, 69, has pleaded not guilty to 57 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Hearing before High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues.