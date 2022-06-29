Zahid: Politician needs money to carry out activities

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today maintained that he was a victim of selective prosecution due to his position as a politician, NST reports.

The Bagan Datuk MP said this under cross examination by lead prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

She reportedly reminded Zahid about what he had said on Tuesday about the three Umno MPs who had quit the party following allegations of misappropriation of party funds.

“Remember what you said about the three MPs. We have been hearing this kind of stories all the time... it looks like politics and money just cannot be separated.

“Is it reasonable for me to say that?’’ she reportedly asked.

Zahid responded by saying that every politician needed money to carry out activities.

Zahid is standing trial on 47 charges of money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving millions from Yayasan Akalbudi, and allegedly accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister.

Twelve of the charges are for CBT, eight for corruption, and the remaining 27 for money laundering.