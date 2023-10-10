Zahid proposes increase in allowance for contract preachers

BANGI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has proposed that the allowance for contract preachers under the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) be increased to at least equivalent to minimum wage.

Speaking to the media after opening the National MADANI Mualaf Convention 2023 here today, Ahmad Zahid said this is because the preachers are mostly involved in dakwah activities and providing assistance to Muslim converts (mualaf) in rural and remote areas.

“These preachers were once categorised as volunteers in dakwah activities, but Jakim has taken several initiatives to take them in on a contractual basis, but the allowance given to them is still relatively low,” he said.

He also proposed for state religious councils and departments to increase the allowance for their respective contract preachers.

Meanwhile, Religious Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar when asked to comment, said Jakim has taken note of the deputy prime minister’s proposal.

He said most contract preachers under Jakim and non-governmental organisations under the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah were not given a fixed allowance or salary.

In his welcoming speech at the convention earlier, Mohd Na’im said Jakim and state religious authorities would continually strengthen programmes to enhance understanding of Islam among mualaf and Orang Asli.

He said religious classes on aqidah, syariah and ethics, should be conducted with commitment and in a proper and interactive manner.

“We must acknowledge the fact that today’s communication technology demands that Islamic affairs agencies redouble their efforts to disseminate Islamic knowledge, including on social media,” he said. -Bernama