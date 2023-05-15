Zahid proposes state-level Unity Govt Convention be held

CYBERJAYA: On seeing the fostering of goodwill among various political parties at the 2023 Unity Government National Convention, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today suggested that the Unity Government convention be held at the state level as well.

“I see there should be follow-up action. A state-level convention is proposed to be held so that the grassroots can also participate not only to listen but to give diverse views, and we should open it up to the public to participate,“ said the Umno president.

Ahmad Zahid said the compatibility seen among the various political parties at the 2023 Unity Government National Convention yesterday, which was attended by more than 3,500 invitees from the 19 parties that form the government, became one of the important elements to face the state elections (PRN) later.

“Not only the leaders shared the same stage, but representatives from various parties in the hall also listened and interact with each other. What we will face later is the state polls, so this compatibility is important for us to continue promoting,“ he said.

Speaking to the media after attending the National Professors Council’s (MPN) Hari Raya Celebration here today, Ahmad Zahid said the issue of pluralism is a reality in Malaysia, therefore the diversity of religion and culture should be respected in order to celebrate the differences between each other.

“We have to look at the reality of politics in terms of dynamics, we don’t want to focus on a party or figure but we see the fact that this plurality must be recognised as something that cannot be avoided.

“And we want our country to be a progressive country, with political stability and at the same time enjoy economic growth for the well-being of the people and that should be the goal,“ he said.

Commenting on the views of former Umno leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa who expects Umno to suffer dire consequences after this due to the presence of “socialist” and “liberal” factions at the convention, Ahmad Zahid said: “I will never respect his personal opinion.”

Annuar through a post on his Facebook page yesterday said the presence of various parties including socialists, liberals and the DAP at the convention will push millions of people including Umno members to leave Umno and reject the party in the next election. - Bernama