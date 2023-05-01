Zahid ready to face challengers

PUTRAJAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he is open to being challenged by anyone who aspires to hold the party’s number one position in the upcoming party election.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that it was to give an opportunity to about 160,000 delegates to choose the party’s leadership, especially for the positions of president and deputy president.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) New Year mandate event, Ahmad Zahid said it was up to Umno representatives to make their own choices, as well as to determine the direction of the party to ensure that Umno remains relevant on the political stage.

“Absolute power is the power of representatives who represent their respective branches and divisions throughout the country,” he said, when asked if the party’s two top positions would be contested in the upcoming election, which should be held no more than six months after the general election (GE).

In the election held in 2018, Ahmad Zahid was elected as president after defeating his two challengers, Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, by obtaining 93 votes compared with Khairy (51) and Tengku Razaleigh (23).

“In the previous election (2018), I was challenged by two party members, but the result was in my favour. Not being arrogant or boastful, but this was proven in 2018,” he said.

Asked if the party would invite any of the coalition parties in the Unity Government to attend the Umno General Assembly (PAU 2022) next week, Ahmad Zahid said Umno took a stand not to do so.

PAU 2022 was originally scheduled to take place on Dec 21 to 24, but was postponed to Jan 11 to 14. - Bernama