KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that former deputy prime minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received ‘political funds’ of RM1 million through a cheque from Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd in January 2018.

The matter was disclosed by the assistant manager of Maybank, Harryade Mohamad Arbe, 46, when questioned by lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik representing Ahmad Zahid.

Hisyam: Can you read what was written at the back of the cheque?

Harryade: Political Fund to DPM (deputy prime minister)’ paid to Lewis & Co dated Jan 3, 2018.

Harryade also agreed to Hisyam’s suggestion that two other cheques from Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd each worth RM300,000 and RM700,000 and paid to Lewis & Co, the trustee for Yayasan Akalbudi, were meant for charity.

During the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun, the 26th prosecution witness said that on Jan 9, 2018, there was an inward cheque clearing of RM1 million from Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd.

“The clearing was stated the company’s Maybank account statement dated Jan 31, 2018.

“I personally printed the account statement. I also signed the same certificate for the printing of the statement,” he said in his witness statement on the 12th day of the trial of Ahmad Zahid, who is facing 47 charges involving millions of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Harryade said on Aug 4, there was also an inward clearing for RM300,000 from the company’s account.

“From my understanding, the cheque was cleared on Aug 3, 2018, based on the date at the back of the cheque, but there was a technical glitch at Maybank and the cheque could not be read by the system.

“The money, however, was debited manually on Aug 4, 2018, and it was stated in the Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd’s Maybank account statement dated Aug 31, 2018,” he said.

The witness added that on March 15, 2018, there was also an inward cheque clearing for RM700,000 from Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd’s account.

“It was stated in the company’s Maybank account statement dated March 31, 2018, which I personally printed and signed,” he said.

Another prosecution witness, an executive at Tun HS Lee Public Bank branch, Rashidah Mohd Rahim, 44, told the court that there was a cheque of RM250,000 issued by Syarikat Jogabonito Jewellery and Diamonds to Lewis & Co on June 27, 2016.

An executive officer at Kuala Lumpur branch of RHB Islamic Bank Berhad Faiz Azfar Mohamad Azahar, 35, said there were 22 cheques totalling RM12.5 million issued by three companies to Lewis & Co between December 2016 and February 2017.

“Transactions involving ten of the cheques totalling RM5 million from Berani & Jujur Trading’s account were made on Feb 8, 2017, and 12 other cheque transactions from Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services’ account involving RM7. 5 million were made on Dec 8, 2016, and Jan 6, 2017,” the 24th witness said.

An assistant manager at Damansara Office Complex Maybank branch, Hasnizailawaty Sudin, 47, who is the 25th witness, said two inward cheque clearings involving RM6 million from Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd’s account were recorded on April 26, 2017, and paid to Lewis & Co the following day.

Ahmad Zahid, 66, is facing 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 others for money laundering involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The trial before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Feb 11, 2020. - Bernama