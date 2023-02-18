Zahid: Religious scholars play important role in govt policies

PUTRAJAYA: Religious scholars play an important role in a government because they act as a reference group before a policy is implemented, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

In delivering a welcoming speech at the Liqa’ Perdana Ilmuwan Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah ceremony at his official residence Sri Satria here yesterday, Ahmad Zahid said that scholars’ views can ensure the direction in policies guided by the Quran and Sunnah (Islamic practices) so that all efforts made achieve the set goals.

Cooperation between leaders and scholars can ensure that every problem faced by the country could be overcome based on the teachings of Islam. All criticism and advice from scholars were welcomed to ensure that the country’s leadership is always blessed, he said.

In order to strengthen the check and balance mechanism of policies introduced by the government, he said religious councils with scholars would serve as an important platform to help the government to come up with various ideas for dignifying Islam.

He said scholars were a beacon for the community and played a role in providing enlightenment in all aspects of human life based on the Quran, Sunnah, ijma (consensus) and qiyas (jurisprudence or analogy).

However, Ahmad Zahid advised scholars not to misuse the verses of the Quran or use religion to justify an immoral action or to use ijma and qiyas to achieve political goals, but to apply the relevant knowledge to strengthen and maintain the purity of Islam.

He said the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was created to ensure that people of all races and religions in Malaysia stay united and respect one another. - Bernama